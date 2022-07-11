Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to hold bilateral meetings

An online meeting, held at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, has discussed preparation for bilateral events and visit of the Turkmen delegation to Bukhara, which take place on 12-14 July 2022.

According to the ministry‘s press service, the parties are going to hold the following bilateral meetings:

Turkmen-Uzbek Interregional Forum in Bukhara

meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council of Chambers of Commerce and Industries

Exhibition of industrial products of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Exhibition of handicraft products of the two countries.

A package of trade and economic and investment agreements, agreements on the development of interregional cooperation is expected to be inked on the sidelines of the forum.

The meeting has paid attention to the preparation of joint investment projects and trade agreements in agriculture, automotive, textile, chemical and petrochemical industries, transport and logistics, energy, tourism and other industries.

The heads of industry associations and local authorities of all regions of Uzbekistan were instructed to prepare presentations on the potential of each region with investment offers, as well as take measures to organize an exhibition of industrial production of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The ministry instructed mamagers concerned to study the implementation of projects and contracts concluded with the Turkmen side during previous visits. These are 8 export contracts worth US$ 308 million, 1 import contract worth US$ 111 million and a major investment project worth US$ 10 million.

In January 2022, the Turkmen delegation visited Tashkent to discuss key areas of trade, economic, political and diplomatic relations. At that time, an agreement was reached to hold the first Forum of the regions of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan this year.

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with Turkmenistan in January-May 2022 amounted to US$ 322.6 million, up 1.2% year-on-year. In 2021, the mutual trade exceeded US$ 880 million, up 61% from 2020. ///nCa, 10 July 2022