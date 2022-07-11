Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan to open condolences book

The embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan has informed that the former Prime Minister of Japan, the Member of the House of Representative of the National Diet of Japan Shinzo Abe, passed away on 8 July 2022 in Nara city, Japan.

Following the anti-COVID-19 measures the Embassy of Japan will open the condolence book since 12 to 13 July 2022 (address: Shopping Centre “Paytagt”, 9th floor).

July 12 – since 14:00 to 18:00

July 13 – since 10:00 to 18:00.

In addition, a virtual condolence book will be available since 12 to 13 July, 2022. The condolence messages can be sent to the following e-mail address: jp-embassy@ah.mofa.go.jp

///Embassy of Japan to Turkmenistan