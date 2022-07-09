Turkmenistan to host the International Conference “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development”

International Conference “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development” will take place on July 18-19 in Ashgabat. The primary focus of the conference will be the issues of post-pandemic recovery and adaptation to new realities in international transport and development of effective international transport and transit corridors.

In the modern world, transport ensures the mobility of people and goods, promotes economic growth, while improving access to quality services such as healthcare, education and finance. World trade generates large flow of commodities between countries, regions and continents. The international transport is served by transport systems of individual countries, which use national carriers of rolling stock (sea and river vessels, airplanes, wagons, cars) as well as transport networks (sea and river ports, airports, railways stations, bus stations, cargo and passenger terminals). In the development of international cooperation and the deepening of industrial cooperation, the formation of a network of international transport corridors takes the leading role. It is given a special place in solving transport problems related to the expansion of interstate transport, economic, cultural and other ties, with the creation of an international transport infrastructure with common technical parameters and ensuring the use of a single transportation technology as the basis for the integration of national transport systems into the global transport system.

The idea of any transport and transit corridor is to concentrate transport, freight and passenger flows on highways with maximum capacity and a higher infrastructure standard, which contributes to the acceleration of freight and passenger traffic, the cost reduction due to economies of scale and synergistic effect due to the interaction of several types of transport.

One of the most affected areas of the COVID-19 pandemic was global transport and logistics systems. The negative consequences were based on various factors: the closure of state borders, the introduction of restrictions on the movement of people and goods, the disruption of supply chains, a decrease in demand and purchasing power.

Topical issues on post-pandemic recovery and adaptation to new realities in international transport will also be one of the topics of the Conference, where participants can exchange views and share experiences.

In November 2016, the first (United Nations) Global Conference on Sustainable Transport was held in Ashgabat. The Second United Nations Global Conference on Sustainable Transport was held in Beijing in a hybrid format in October 2021. The outcome of the conference — the Beijing Statement of the Second United Nations Global Conference on Sustainable Transport — notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted the system of transport services and networks at all levels and emphasizes that the recovery of the transport sector requires longer-term changes in both demand and supply supply for these services, which in turn indicates that the sector (transport) needs to change and adapt properly.

Turkmenistan has also initiated key resolutions in the field of sustainable transport. Namely:

Resolution 69/213 of December 19, 2014 “The role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development”;

Resolution 70/197 of December 22, 2015 “Towards comprehensive cooperation between all modes of transport for the development of sustainable multimodal transit corridors”; and

Resolution 72/212 of December 20, 2017 “Strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The Government of Turkmenistan strives to fully utilize the potential of international transport and transit corridors, increase the volume of transit cargo, simplify customs, visa and other procedures for better economic integration.

It is in this context, the Government of Turkmenistan is organizing the Conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnectedness and Development”, which will become a platform for exchanging opinions, knowledge and experience, as well as for establishing and strengthening business ties and introducing innovative ideas in this area. Its results will contribute to further development and strengthening of transport connectivity between countries and regions.

The Conference will bring together senior representatives of the Turkmen government, CEOs of national and international transport companies, senior management of logistics organizations as well as major international financial institutions. Key topics for discussion will include:

Post-pandemic recovery of the transport and logistics sector: new challenges and opportunities

Digitalization of the transport and communication complex: a look to the future

Environmental aspects of sustainable transport. the role of public-private partnerships in the development of green infrastructure

The role of science and education in the development of the transport and communication complex

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well known international companies such as Vitol, Meno Logistics, Boeing, Dragon Oil, Fly Dubai, Airbus, Cargo Lux; international logistics organizations such as IATA (International Air Transport Association),ICS (International Chamber of Shipping), IRU (International Road Transport Union), USAID Central Asia and many others. The Conference’s sessions and panel discussions will be attended by the representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – UN, OSCE, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

Participation and business meetings on the sidelines of the conference will increase delegates’ understanding of the potential investment opportunities in the field of international transportation and prospects for long-term cooperation.

The results of the conference will also serve as a continuation of other important meetings at different levels on this topic. It will also be an important contribution to other follow-up activities:

development of recommendations on recovery after COVID-19;

giving impetus to the expansion of partnerships in the transport sector;

strengthening of cooperation between countries on MTTC;

development of cooperation with relevant international organizations;

strengthening cooperation between business and government agencies.

