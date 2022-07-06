The world premiere of the Japanese Embassy-supported exhibition “I love Sushi” in Ashgabat

From 8 July 2022 (Friday), the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan will hold a traveling exhibition of the Japanese Foundation entitled “I love Sushi” at the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The exhibition will feature Washoku, traditional Japanese cuisine, which is registered as an intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO and is widely popular all over the world.



This exhibition consists of 5 sections: “Acquaintance with sushi”, “Sushi in the Edo period”, “Sushi Culture nowadays”, “Sushi Experience” and “SUSHI spreading around the world”, which introduces the world to the rich culinary culture of Japan through numerous interesting exhibits.

The Embassy hopes that everybody, who interested in Japanese cuisine, as well as Japanese culture and history, will visit this exhibition and further extend their interest. ///Embassy of Japan to Turkmenistan, 4 July