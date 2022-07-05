Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry’s press release on recent events in Karakalpakstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expresses concerns about the events that have taken place in the Republic of Karakalpakstan of the Republic of Uzbekistan in recent days.

The Turkmen side supports the timely and decisive actions of the leadership of Uzbekistan to protect the constitutional order and the rule of law in the country, the safety and tranquility of residents.

We are confident that centuries-old folk wisdom, experience and foresight will help overcome the difficulties and ensure the progressive and stable development of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the stability of state and public institutions.

Turkmenistan, as a close neighbor of Uzbekistan, linked with this country by ties of brotherhood, friendship and close cooperation, expresses its readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance. ///Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 5 July 2022