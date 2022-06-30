Turkmen leader held meetings with Caspian counterparts

A few hours before the summit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

During the exchange of views on the prospects of interstate dialogue, the President of Turkmenistan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that there is a huge potential for strengthening cooperation in various areas. In this context, the heads of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan identified the trade and economic sphere, fuel and energy, transport and communication sectors, agriculture, textile industry, chemical industry and others among the priority vectors of bilateral relations.

At the meeting with Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi, it was stressed that the steps planned for the development of mutually beneficial ties will directly contribute to the expansion of interstate trade and economic cooperation. The gas and electric power sectors, transport and communications, construction, as well as agriculture, tourism and other industries were named among the main areas of partnership. The sides praised the activities of the joint Turkmen-Iranian Commission in the intensification of bilateral relations.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the special significance of the Ashgabat summit. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the event will contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness of the Caspian countries and will define new horizons for their mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in turn, expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation and arriving in Ashgabat. He expressed hope that the results of the forum will serve for the benefit of the common Caspian region for us.

Noting the productive nature of the Turkmen-Russian dialogue, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin exchanged views on key aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership.

As noted, today the two countries demonstrate a balanced approach to defining new formats of interaction, built on an equal, long-term basis, taking into account the achievements over the past 30 years and the priority tasks of state development. ///nCa, 29 June 2022