Water Resources Management Center to open in Turkmenistan on the Amu Darya

During a video conference on Monday, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed Deputy Prime Minister Yazmyradov, who oversees the agro-industrial complex, to create a permanent water resources management center in Kerki.

The head of state asked to hold visiting meetings of the center taking into account the volume of water reserves. He also stressed the importance of full-fledged water supply to the country’s farmlands.

For these purposes, he underlined the need to maintain the channels, rivers and reservoirs in proper condition.

Kerki, the administrative center of the Kerki district of the Lebap province, is located in the east of Turkmenistan, on the left (western) bank of the Amu Darya river or 210 km southeast of the provincial center Turkmenabad.

The government of Turkmenistan is purposefully taking steps to prevent water scarcity in the country.

Earlier this month, in order to effectively use water resources, as well as create additional water reserves, a Government commission on water supply issues was set up in Turkmenistan. The head of state also ordered to inspect the riverbeds, starting these activities with the Amu Darya and the Karakum River. ///nCa, 28 June 2022