News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the earthquake

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the earthquake

By

On June 23, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Charge d’Affaires of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan Mohammad Fazel Saber.

Addressing the Afghan diplomat, the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry stressed that Turkmenistan had received the news of the devastating earthquake in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Paktika with deep sorrow and expressed sincere condolences and feelings of empathy to the people of this country.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the readiness of Turkmenistan to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of fraternal Afghanistan in the near future. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 23 Jun 2022

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 180
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan