The foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, 21 Jun.

The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as a follow of the recent official visit of the Turkmen leader to Russia.

The issues of preparation for the Sixth Caspian Summit, which will be hosted in Turkmenistan, were also touched upon. ///nCa, 21 June 2022