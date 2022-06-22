International Scientific Conference: “Environmental aspects in the production of hydrocarbon resources”

On 23 June 2022, Ashgabat will host an international conference dedicated to the environmental aspects of hydrocarbon resources production. The event is co-organized by the “Turkmen Forum” and the national oil and gas companies of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to environmental issues and in particular the reduction of methane and associated gas emissions in the development of oil and gas fields.

Earlier, while serving as Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov speaking at the COP26 Forum in Glasgow last November said that: “Turkmenistan at the national level pays special attention to reducing methane emissions, and in this regard welcomes the new initiative “Global Methane Commitment”, adopted within the framework of this high Forum”.

The Turkmen side also expressed interest in a detailed study of the new initiative with a view to possible substantive participation in it. The US and EU-initiated Global Methane Commitment was launched with aim to collectively reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. More than 90 countries supported the initiative in Glasgow.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov also said that: “Turkmenistan plans to achieve zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and in the long term, to significantly reduce emissions annually, both at the expense of its own financial resources and with the technical and financial support of international organizations. Turkmenistan stands for a consolidated approach to the problems of this plan, taking concrete steps on its part to protect the environment and striving to contribute to the development of international cooperation in such a vitally important area for all mankind”.

It is worth noting that Ashgabat initiated the creation of a Regional Center for climate Technologies in Central Asia. Also, the Government of Turkmenistan has previously put forward initiatives to develop the UN Water Strategy and the UN Special Program on the Aral Sea, the conservation of ecosystems of the Caspian Sea.

Along with this, the country succeeds in addressing environmental challenges at the national level, including the creation of forest areas, land reclamation and combating desertification. An example of the effectiveness of large-scale landscaping work is the wide “green” belts around the country’s cities, which are replenished every year with millions of new seedlings.

The Conference will bring together senior representatives of the Turkmen government, CEOs of national and international oil & gas companies, senior management of energy organizations as well as major international institutions and research centers. The agenda of the forum will highlight the following key areas:

Innovative technologies and know-how in the production of hydrocarbons and reducing associated gas emissions

Hydrogen and renewable energy projects

The prospects for managing the “Darvaza” gas crater

International experience in promoting clean energy and new climate funding available to the energy sector of Turkmenistan

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well known international companies such as CNPC, BP, SOCAR, Petronas, Areti, Mitro International, Buried Hill, NAPECO, Dragon Oil, ENI, Lukoil; international oil and gas organizations such as the International Energy Agency, IRENA, Global Gas Centre, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Energy Charter Secretariat.

The Conference’s sessions and panel discussions will be attended by the representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – UN, OSCE, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

Participation in the Conference and business meetings during the event will improve delegates’ understanding of potential investment opportunities in renewable energy opportunities and energy sector diversification towards greener energy.

Presentations and panel sessions within the framework of the event will inform participants about the latest initiatives in reducing emissions and associated gas in development of Turkmenistan’s vast energy resources.

The event will be held in both traditional and online formats. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the Conference with the management of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan.

This forum is planned to be held annually in order to discuss environmental issues facing the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan and strengthen international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations and major oil and gas institutions and international organizations focused on the environment and a green future.

More details at: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 22 June 2022 (nCa is a media partner of the conference “Environmental aspects in the production of hydrocarbon resources”)