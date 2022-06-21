News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / Kazakhstan’s position on water relations with neighboring countries

Kazakhstan’s position on water relations with neighboring countries

By

Kazakhstan is acutely experiencing a growing shortage of water resources. About half of the country’s surface waters come from neighboring States. Of the 23 transboundary rivers flowing through the territories of Kazakhstan and China, the most significant are the Irtysh and Ili.

Below is a link to a video clip published by the Tajik news agency Avesta, which presents Kazakhstan’s position on the effective use and management of the transboundary rivers with neighboring countries.

http://avesta.tj/2022/06/04/vodnye-otnosheniya-sosedstvuyushhih-stran-video/

 

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 125
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan