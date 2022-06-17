Turkmen-Russian consultations on biological safety

On 16 June 2022, Turkmen-Russian interdepartmental consultations on biological safety were held, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The sides exchanged assessments of threats to biological security in the post-Soviet space.

Specific areas of further bilateral cooperation in the field of biosafety were also discussed.

The issue of establishing a specialized intergovernmental bilateral advisory commission was considered. This step can be taken in the context of the realization of the intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding on biosafety issues dated 1 April 2021 and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the relevant interaction.

The meeting reaffirmed the closeness of the approaches of Russia and Turkmenistan to the issue of biological safety. The necessity of further close coordination and cooperation both in the bilateral format and on specialized multilateral platforms, primarily in the CIS, was stressed.

The Declaration on deepening of strategic partnership signed during the official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Moscow, Turkmenistan and Russia confirmed their readiness to develop cooperation in the field of biosafety. ///nCa, June 17, 2022