The Embassy of Korea to Ashgabat will hold a K-pop festival on 16 July 2022.

The K-POP World Festival is an annual K-pop talent competition organized by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of numerous government agencies.

The event will take place on 16 July 2022 at the National Magtymguly Dramatic Theater.

The deadline for submitting applications is from 13 June to 15 June 2022 and from 4 July to 5 July 2022.

///Embassy of Korea in Turkmenistan, 10 Jun 2022