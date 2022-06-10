Turkmenistan and Russia intend to strengthen the strategic partnership

Today (10 June) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will visit Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

According to Kremlin’s press service, during the talks, the two presidents will sign a Declaration on strengthening the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

They will discuss efforts to further expand bilateral political, trade, economic, and humanitarian ties in all their aspects, as well as regional and international matters.///nCa, 10 June 2022