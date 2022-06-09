Turkmenistan to undertake a number of measures to prevent water scarcity

During videoconference with the DPM for agriculture on Wednesday, 8 June, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid special attention to water supply issues.

He has announced plans to hold a Cabinet meeting on 11 June, giving DPM Yazmyradov relevant instructions in the light of the tough situation with water in Central Asia.

Firstly, a government commission will be set up. It will be chaired by DPM in charge of the agro-industrial complex and will include the heads of the Supreme Control Chamber, the State Committee of Water Management, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, scientific institutes, provincial governorates and other agencies.

Secondly, the riverbeds of Amu Darya and Karakum rivers will be inspected. There are plans to identify the reasons hindering the watercourse, and draw up an action plan to eliminate bottlenecks. In addition, the head of state asked to prepare proposals related to the allocation of necessary funds for the purchase of machinery, dredgers, water pumps and spare parts.

Thirdly, the main water channels will be inspected, as well as an action plan for their cleaning and concreting will be developed.

Fourth, the possibility of the construction of desalination plants at the Caspian coast should be studied. The desalinated water can be supplied to Ashgabat, proposed President.

Fifth, the progress report on ongoing works will be presented at each Cabinet meeting.

At the recent expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the head of state replaced the DPM in charge of agriculture. One of the reasons was the lack of due attention to the issues of rational use of water resources. As a result, a difficult situation has emerged in Dashoguz province.

According to Yazmyradov’s report, the shortcomings in the water supply of the Dashoguz province have been already rectified. Currently, due to the stable water level in the rivers of the province, the water supply of agricultural lands has improved, appropriate measures are being taken for rational water use in the future, said DPM. ///nCa, 9 June 2022