Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan

On Tuesday, 7 June, DPM, minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had meetings with his Kazakhstani and Chinese counterparts in Nursultan.

Meetings took place on the sidelines of the third ministerial session of Central Asian countries and China.

During the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements previously reached at the highest state level.

They also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest and confirmed their mutual desire to continue cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in major international organizations.

The sides paid special attention to the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas, transport and communication spheres.

Turkmen and Chinese chief diplomats paid special attention to the issues of ensuring security and stability on a regional and continental scale.

They also went on cooperation in the field of healthcare, education and culture.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed the mutual commitment of Nur-Sultan and Ashgabat to further strengthening and expanding political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Cooperation on the platform of multilateral organizations, including participation at the highest and high levels in upcoming international and regional events, were considered. In particular, preparations for the 6th meeting of the Heads of the Caspian States were discussed.

The foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan highlighted the prospects of using the potential of the two countries in building up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as in the interests of developing regional and international partnerships.

In this context, they emphasized need to maximize the use of modern land and sea transport infrastructure available in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The importance of continuing joint work in such areas as energy, agriculture, and industrial cooperation was also noted. ///nCa, 7 Jun 2022