TRACECA: Turkmenistan’s joining to the project will have positive effect on the corridor

Representative of TRACECA project expressed the hope that Turkmenistan’s joining to the corridor project will have positive impact.

“The Turkmen side is seriously considering the issues of joining TRACECA. I believe that the entry of Turkmenistan into TRACECA will have a positive impact on the development of the transport corridor”, said Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA Rufat Bayramov in an interview with Trend news agency.

According to him, Azerbaijan is the most important link between Turkmenistan and Europe.

The period for any country to join TRACECA, if approved by all member states, is about 2-3 months, he added.

TRACECA project forecasts that under the present geopolitical situation the container cargo transportation from China to Europe and back via Azerbaijan will increase three to five times in 2022 compared to previous years.

Moreover, the work is underway to create a working group within the framework of customs authorities and to harmonize tax base and fees.

Turkmenistan is eager to unleash the transit potential of its territory. The country has all necessary rail road, highway and marine port infrastructure to become a natural link in cargo flows on East-West direction. ///nCa, 8 Jun 2022