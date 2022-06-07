Turkmenistan to take part in the Central Asia-China Ministerial Meeting

DPM, foreign minister Rashid Meredov will visit Nursultan, Kazakhstan on 7-8 June 2022 to participate in the third meeting of foreign ministers “Central Asia – China”.

On the sidelines of the ministerial, Meredov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The Chinese foreign ministry’ spokesman made the following remarks on upcoming meeting Central Asia – China:

“The five Central Asian countries are friendly neighbors and strategic partners of China. For 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and the Central Asian countries have been deepening friendly cooperation following the principle of mutual respect, good neighborliness and solidarity for win-win outcomes.

In January this year, the Virtual Summit Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the Five Central Asian Countries was successfully held. President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the five countries jointly charted the blueprint for cooperation and announced to forge a China-Central Asia community with a shared future. During the third C+C5 foreign ministers’ meeting, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will actively implement the outcomes of the virtual summit, and further deepen good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas between China and the Central Asian countries for common development and common prosperity.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and talk with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. We believe this visit will further deepen political mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries, and promote more deliverables in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. “///nCa, 6 June 2022