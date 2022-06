A trilateral meeting of foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of Türkiye with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov and Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take place on Monday, 6 June, reports Daily Sabah newspaper.

Supposedly, the meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming trilateral summit of presidents, which Turkmenistan will host.

The agenda of the session may include energy cooperation issues.

Last time the ministers met in February 2021. ///nCa, 5 Jun 2022