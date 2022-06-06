Moscow and Ashgabat are preparing the Turkmen leader’s official visit to Russia

On Monday, 6 June 2022, Turkmenistan’s foreign minister Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation.

Topical points of bilateral cooperation and preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit were also considered.

On the same day, Meredov held telephone talks with Alexey Overchuk, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation, Deputy Chairman of the Russian government.

The parties have gone over the issues related to the upcoming official visit of the Turkmen Leader to Russia.

In addition, issues of further strengthening of bilateral ties in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres came under discussion.

Turkmen-Russian summit talks will take place in the next couple of days, TASS reported quoting Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. ///nCa, 6 Jun 2022