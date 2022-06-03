Serdar GB wraps up Saudi Arabia visit

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Thursday (2 June) the city of Madinah, the second holiest city in Islam.

At the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, the head of Turkmenistan was met by the governor of Madinah Province, Faisal bin Salman Al Saud, and other officials.

During a short conversation, the Turkmen president and the governor of Madinah province, the fifth son of the King, highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations built on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

The sides noted the fruitfulness of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a platform of international organizations and expressed confidence in further strengthening and expanding relations.

Then the President performed prayer at the Al-Masjid al-Nabawi, famous mosque of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). It is the second largest spiritual Muslim site in the world. The Prophet himself built this mosque and he was buried there.

The president also visited the graves of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

The Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) lived and preached in Madinah after the migration (Hijra) from Mecca in 622 AD. From this date, the Islamic calendar counts its chronology.

Up to 600 thousand people can be in the Al-Masjid al-Nabawi at a time.

It is believed that the territory of the mosque is a home for an amazing piece of paradise on earth, which will survive and remain inviolable even on the Day of Judgment.

After prayer, the President of Turkmenistan returned to Ashgabat.///nCa, 3 Jun 2022