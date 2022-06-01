Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of Special Representatives of the EU and Central Asia on Afghanistan

On 30-31 May 2022, Almaty hosted a meeting of Special Representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by deputy foreign minister Vepa Hajiev.

During the event, the parties reviewed the current and new challenges to regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. The conference participants reaffirmed their joint aspirations for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

International and regional efforts to resolve the Afghan crisis peacefully, actively engage Afghanistan in regional integration processes, economic recovery of the country and the implementation of various infrastructure projects on its territory were also discussed.

The participants of the meeting considered the national contributions of their countries to the humanitarian support of Afghanistan, as well as proposals for the joint implementation of bilateral and regional programs.

In this context, the importance of continuing the EU-funded and UNDP-realized educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan was noted.

During his remarks, deputy foreign minister of Turkmenistan V. Hajiyev highlighted the main aspects of Turkmenistan’s policy towards Afghanistan, including the ongoing TAPI project and constructive dialogue with the present Afghan authorities.

Representatives of the EU and the UN reported about the current situation in Afghanistan and ongoing humanitarian and economic assistance measures to the Afghan people.

In particular, the meeting participants welcomed the updated mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Following the meeting, a joint statement was adopted. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue of this format on a regular basis.

On the sidelines of the event, Hajiyev met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Head of the UNAMA Deborah Lyons. The sides exchanged views on the Afghan situation, as well as on international and bilateral efforts to help Afghanistan. ///nCa, 31 May 2022 (photo source – MFA Kazakhstan)