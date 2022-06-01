Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Dashoguz province

Chairman of the upper house of parliament Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a working trip to Dashoguz province on Tuesday, 31 May.

He visited a new multi-profile hospital, met with the clinic’s management. He also had meetings with a farmer and students.

Multi-profile hospital

In the multidisciplinary hospital Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talked with parents and children who are preparing for surgical operations. The children told Arkadag patriotic poems and received gifts.

Berdimuhamedov promised that all necessary assistance will be provided them by the Charity Fund to Help Children in Need.

Further, Arkadag held a working meeting with the deputy minister of health and medical industry A.Germanov and the head doctor of the multidisciplinary hospital H.Gurbanov.

Gurbanov briefed about the working regime of the departments, the measures taken to improve the professional qualifications of medical staff.

After reviewing the international certificates awarded to the multidisciplinary hospital, Arkadag noted the need to check the validity of quality certificates and, over time, taking into account the introduction of new innovative technologies and advanced medical equipment, take appropriate steps to update ISO certificates.

He also discussed with the chief doctor the issues of professional certification of all hospital specialists, especially doctors, and gave appropriate recommendations.

Talking to deputy health minister Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov urged him to apply the rules of the market economy that when organizing the work of hospital, while keeping under strict control the rational and targeted use of drugs and equipment procured for self-supporting and budgetary funds.

Arkadag underlined the expediency of establishing broad contacts between doctors of Ashgabat medical centers and the new clinic in Dashoguz province with the advanced medical centers in Germany.

The necessary measures should be taken in the region to prevent the negative impact caused by the drying up of the Aral Sea, and to mitigate the harmful effects of external factors on human health, Arkadag said.

It would be advisable to direct the activities of the new clinics in Dashoguz to prevent the negative impact of the Aral Sea and to treat children’s diseases, he stressed.

The Center for maternal and child health will be built in Dashoguz by the order of health ministry, he added.

Meeting with a farmer

Arriving at the Turkmen Agricultural Institute, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the tenant Tazebay Atayev.

The family of a hereditary farmer with more than 40 years of experience rents 3.5 thousand hectares of land in Gubadag district. The farm grows wheat, cotton and corn. He has three sons and a daughter who are also engaged in agriculture.

The tenant farmer told about his farm and the importance of using micro fertilizers in agriculture, their impact on soil purification and increasing yields, as well as improving seed production on a scientific basis.

Noting that farmers perform important work for the well-being of the people and the country, Arkadag stressed that measures are being taken to further develop tenant farming.

He spoke about the ongoing work on studying the issues of centralized procurement of manufactured products, improving the water supply of agricultural land and wished farmer success in the hard and noble work.

Meeting with students and teachers of the Agricultural Institute

Then Arkadag met with teachers and students of the Agricultural Institute to discuss issues and exchange views on methods of further development and teaching of agricultural science, the introduction of a digital system, as well as the training of specialists for all branches of the agro-industrial complex.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the Turkmen Agricultural Institute trains specialists necessary for the agricultural sector, and expressed confidence that the youth will continue to develop the agricultural traditions of their ancestors and gave some advice from their life experience.

In this regard, Arkadag noted that currently, with the adoption of information technologies in the field of education, it is necessary to revise the regulatory legal acts of training and management of educational work.

The development of cooperation with major international organizations, research institutes, as well as the introduction of the best practices in the field of science is the urgent task of today, Arkadag said.

He advised students to learn foreign languages, including English. The interest of the younger generation in scientific research depends on what teaching methods are used. To love a book, to be educated and to serve the Motherland faithfully is a high honor, he underlined.

Summing up his remarks, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed the youth with the words: “The future is yours! And in order for our country to continue to prosper – forward and only forward, my homeland is Turkmenistan!”. ///nCa, 1 June 2022, [Photo source – Turkmen TV screenshots]