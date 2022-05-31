On Children’s Day, the winning schools of the poster competition are announced

Ashgabat, 31 May 2022 – In an event to celebrate the International Day for Protection of Children on 1st of June, 7 winning schools of the creative poster competition have been selected and will be awarded by UNICEF, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The contest “Who is my hero?” was announced among all schools in Ashgabat and velayats, with the purpose to support child creative expression and to promote the importance of healthy lifestyle. The activity gathered the most creative minds of the country, and as a result, more than 300 posters have been submitted by children. From mothers to doctors, from completely new to well-known characters, the contest has shown that anyone could be somebody’s hero.

This was a tough choice, but the selection committee made their decision, and the winners are:

School #20 in Ashgabat

Department of deaf and hard of hearing children of school age of the Ashgabat Rehabilitation Educational Complex

School #27 of Akbugday etrap in Ahal velayat

School #2 of Serdar town in Balkan velayat

School #27 of Dashoguz city in Dashoguz velayat

School #41 of Turkmenabat city in Lebap velayat

School #33 in Mary city of Mary velayat

UNICEF, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan will award the winners on 1st June.

This activity was possible thanks to the funding contribution from the Government of Turkmenistan and the World Bank in the framework of the Turkmenistan COVID-19 Response Project.

These are the 7 winning posters, and the full gallery is available in digital format at: https://www.unicef.org/turkmenistan/stories/gallery

///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 31 May