SerdarGB went on a trip to Dashoguz province

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has left Ashgabat for a trip to Dashoguz province on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

During the visit to Dashoguz province, the president got acquainted with the construction of the Balkan–Dashoguz overhead power transmission line, as well as with the state of affairs in the livestock sector and agricultural lands of the northern region of the country.

The head of state toured the construction site of 500 kilovolt transmission line, which is under construction on the territory of the province.

This facility is one of the links of the internal energy ring project, which will connect the power systems of Ashgabat and the provinces.

At the construction site, DPM Purchekov (electric power, industry) held a presentation of projects related to the electric power industry, which will implemented in the coming years.

Projects and layouts of the country’s energy system and its export directions, including those demonstrating the volumes and routes of Turkmen electricity supplies to neighboring countries, were displayed on the stands.

In addition, the following projects were demonstrated to the head of state:

schemes and projects for the transfer of Dashoguz and Akhal state power plants to combined management

location of 10 megawatt solar-wind power plant in the Serdar district of the Balkan province

master plan and project of the Center for repair and maintenance of power equipment in the Buzmeyin district of Ashgabat.

Commenting on the report, the head of Turkmenistan noted that the commissioning of the Balkan–Dashoguz transmission line will contribute to the formation of a single energy ring in the country, which, along with increasing the reliability of electricity supply will build up the country’s export potential.

Then, the president visited the livestock farm “Garagum” in Gerogly district.

He went to one of the shepherd pastures located in the desert. He was met by the shepherd-camel breeder Atamyrat Ishanberdiev.

The president inquired about the work of the shepherd, his herd, the condition of the local pastures, as well as the family life of the breeder and tasted the national treats in the yurt installed on the territory of the camp.

After the conversation, the head of state wished success to the shepherd and presented him with gifts.

Then, from the helicopter, president Serdar Berdimuhamedov inspected the condition of the rivers the Turkmen and Shasenem. These are the main irrigation systems on the agricultural lands of the Dashoguz province.

The head of state was accompanied by the adviser to the president of Turkmenistan on agricultural issues A.Yazmyradov.

The President instructed Yazmyradov to stay focused on maintaining the irrigation networks of the region in proper condition. He emphasized the need for reconstruction of irrigation network of cultivated lands and water facilities, as well as the construction of new reservoirs.

In particular, in order to improve the water supply of the agricultural lands of the country, preparations are being made for the construction of a large artificial reservoir on one of the most favorable sections of the valley between the Shasenem and Turkmen rivers, originating from the Dueboyun reservoir.

As part of the project, it is planned to coat the riverbed of the Shasenem river with a concrete.

The head of state ordered to continue comprehensive work aimed at solving tasks in the field of enhancing food security and improving the reclamation condition of agricultural areas.

After aerial tour, the president returned to Dashoguz. The visit to the province continues. ///nCa, 27 May 2022 [photo source – TDH]