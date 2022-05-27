Russian Foreign Ministry praised cooperation with Central Asia on blocking external terrorist threats

Elvira Kadyrova

Russia and Central Asian allies have established a “good level of cooperation” on countering threats originating from Afghanistan. This statement came from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov during his interview with the TASS news agency on Thursday, 26 May.

The capacities and potential of the Russian security services allow “successfully countering all existing and potential threats emanating from Afghanistan,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the activities of terrorist groups in the Central Asian countries continue their activities in a conspiratorial mode. There are a significant number of sleeper cells of terrorist organizations, jihadists conduct active propaganda and recruitment work on the Internet, he told.

Despite this, terrorist threats in the post-Soviet space as a whole remain under the control of law enforcement agencies, Syromolotov stressed.

Moscow appreciates the efforts of the Taliban authorities to conduct on their own combat operations against international terrorist groups sheltering on Afghan territory, including in the northern provinces.

Moreover, the intensification of the activities of international terrorist organizations such as “branch” of ISIS “Wilayat Khorasan”, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-i-Taiba, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, Hizb ut-Tahrir is fixed.

The Russian diplomat expressed hope that the Taliban will keep on preventing security threats which could spill over beyond country’s territory to neighboring and third countries, primarily for the strategically important region of Central Asia. ///nCa, 27 May 2022