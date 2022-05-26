Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of American and Ukrainian business

Chairman of the upper house of parliament Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held separate meetings on Wednesday, 25 May, with the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, the CEOs of Nicklaus Companies, Ukrainian companies “Interbudmontazh” and “Altcom”.

They arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the specialized exhibition “White City of Ashgabat”.

Turkmenistan-USA Business Council and Nicklaus Companies

Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, and John Reese, Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board of Directors of Nicklaus Companies, during the conversation noted the high interest of the US business community in establishing closer ties with public and business companies of Turkmenistan.

The businessmen expressed their readiness to strengthen their positions in the promising Turkmen market.

The activities of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, future plans for the development of cooperation, as well as current and prospective joint projects in priority areas, in particular, in the energy and financial spheres, in the field of agriculture and digital systems, and sports were discussed.

Interbudmontazh

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Board of the Interbudmontazh Construction Association Vladimir Petruk discussed the possibilities of bilateral cooperation taking into account the socio-economic development strategy being implemented in Turkmenistan.

The businessman stressed that Interbudmontazh, specializing in various fields of industrial and civil construction, is interested in realization of new joint projects and is ready to provide all its experience and potential.

He assured that his company will continue to take a responsible approach to fulfilling its partnership obligations.

Altcom

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Financial and Industrial Group “Altcom” Alexander Tislenko.

Prospects and opportunities for further expansion of productive cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan is always open for an equal and mutually beneficial partnership.

All conditions have been created in Turkmenistan for successful business, Tislenko said.

He also underlined his company’s readiness to share its bridge construction experience with Turkmen partners. ///nCa, 26 May 2022