Nearly 1,000 social facilities built in Turkmenistan under the national rural program

Elvira Kadyrova

Over the past decade, within the framework of the “National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the transformation of the social and living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities of districts and district centers”, referred to as the National Rural Program, hundreds of projects have been implemented throughout the country to create social infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as of 1 May 2022, totally 989 facilities including 70 hospitals, 146 health houses, 258 preschool institutions, 251 secondary schools, 76 cultural centers, 115 sports schools, 73 sports facilities were built in the country during the specified period.

15 hospitals, 38 health houses, 59 preschool institutions, 49 secondary schools, 19 cultural centers, 17 sports schools, 12 sports facilities have been built in the Akhal province – a total of 209 buildings and facilities.

The Balkan province is a developed region in terms of oil and gas and chemical industries. The majority of the population of the province is concentrated in urban areas. The region has also made significant progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals under the National Rural Development Program. Over the past ten years, 11 hospitals, 18 health centers, 41 preschool institutions, 36 secondary schools, 9 cultural centers, 17 sports schools, 8 sports facilities have been erected in the province, or totally 140 facilities.

The construction of social facilities in Dashoguz province is carried out at a high pace in step with demographic growth. As of 1 May 2022, a total of 187 facilities have been erected in the region, including 14 hospitals, 25 health centers, 34 preschool institutions, 58 secondary schools and 14 cultural institutions.

Industry and infrastructure are intensively developing in the Lebap province. During the decade 11 hospitals, 38 health centers, 68 preschool institutions, 40 secondary schools, 17 cultural centers, 32 sports schools, 16 sports facilities have been built throughout the region – a total of 222 facilities.

Within the framework of the National Rural Program, 231 socio-cultural facilities have been built in Mary province, including 19 hospitals, 27 health centers, 56 preschool institutions, 68 secondary schools, 17 cultural centers, 25 sports schools and 19 sports facilities.

In recent years, the role of entrepreneurs and private business in the development of capital investments in the country has increased. Most of the construction work was carried out by private construction companies and contractors.

The “National program of the President of Turkmenistan on the transformation of the living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities in districts and district centers”, has been in effect since 2007.

The program covers many aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, the implementation of the national rural program contributes to the promotion of several SDGs in the country. The program incorporates such SDGs as No. 3 – “Good health and well-being”, No. 4 – “Quality education”, No. 6 – “Clean water and sanitation”, No. 7 – “Affordable and clean energy”, No. 9 – “Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure”, No. 10 – “Reduced inequality”, No. 11 – “Sustainable cities and communities”. ///nCa, 24 May 2022