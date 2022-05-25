Association “3-Damja” shares experience with startup gardeners

The farming association “3-Damja” has been engaged in organic production of berries and fruits in the foothills of Kopetdag for more than 16 years.

Raspberries, currants, cherries, almonds, apricots and apples are grown without any chemical fertilizers in the community’s gardens located in the Bakherden district of the Akhal province.

3-Damja systematically expands its productivity and shares its experience with newcomers to eco-agriculture through its the website https://3-damja.info .

Since now the online consulting is also available to farmers in the app “Sargyt 3-DAMJA”. It can be downloaded from Play Market https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.damjapp

The app Sargyt 3-DAMJA and the website offer the following services:

Consulting on organic gardening

Consulting on the choice of crops and selection,

Information about the optimal type of irrigation, taking into account meteorological data, soil and water properties.

Online orders for fresh raspberries, currants, cherries and vegetables, as well as their processed products – compotes, jams. The wholesale and retail orders are available.

The mobile app works in both Russian and Turkmen and includes sections such as “Farmer’s Help”, “Information”, “Photo”, “Order”. The platform also contains the laws of Turkmenistan on agriculture.

The 3-Damja team has been operating since 2005. Besides main profile in organic gardening, the company is engaged in research activities in the field of creating the organic farms in the arid soil conditions in Murgap, Yoloten district, Mary province. ///nCa, 25 May 2022