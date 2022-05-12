Delegation of the Federation Council of Russia arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit

The Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvienko arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit as a head of parliamentary delegation.

On Wednesday, 11 May, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament met with the chairman of the lower house of Milli Gengesh Gulshat Mammedova.

During the visit to Ashgabat, Matvienko will have a meeting with the leadership of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The head of the Federation Council will take part in the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation, as well as in the plenary session of the Women’s Dialogue. The role of women in entrepreneurship, the development of information technologies and digitalization will be discussed.

The Russian delegation included Deputy Chairmen of the Federation Council Galina Karelova and Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Council’s Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education and Culture Lilia Gumerova, Chairman of the Committee on Social Policy Inna Svyatenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Jabarov. ///nCa, 12 May