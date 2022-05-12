ArkadagGB met with the Chairman of the Upper House of Tajikistan Parliament

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met Wednesday, 11 May, the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli (upper house of parliament) of Tajikistan, Chairman of the city of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali.

The sides noted with satisfaction the high level of interstate relations built on a mutually respectful and trust-based basis, noting the need to put the bilateral agreements reached recently into practical terms as soon as possible.

In this regard, the importance of activating and further expanding the inter-parliamentary dialogue and the successful realization of the existing potential of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized.

According to the parties, in the light of the ongoing work on legislative support for constructive interstate cooperation, great importance should continue to be attached to the regular exchange of experience, meetings and consultations between parliamentarians of the two friendly countries.

As Arkadag Berdimuhamedov emphasized, the Turkmen people have always valued good, sincere and friendly relations with their closest neighbors, the positive nature of partnership with which largely determines the favorable political and economic climate in the region today.

In this context, the relevance of the upcoming Interparliamentary Forum of the Central Asian countries and Russia in Ashgabat, aimed to promote the traditionally constructive dialogue, was stressed.

The sides expressed confidence in the steady strengthening of comprehensive ties between the two countries, whose long-term experience of successful cooperation, along with the impressive resource and economic potential, creates environment for the implementation of new important joint projects. ///TDH, 11 May [abridged]