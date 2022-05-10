Russian Embassy in Ashgabat hosted a reception on the occasion of Victory Day

Elvira Kadyrova

On Monday, 9 May 2022, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin hosted a reception to mark the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (World War II).

The main guests of the festive event were the war veterans living in Ashgabat. Heads of foreign diplomatic missions, military attaches, public figures, journalists of local and foreign media attended the celebration.

“There is not a single family in Russia that has not lost a close relative in this war. Therefore, when we say that this is a holiday with tears in our eyes, this is the truth for every Russian. But this is also true for Turkmenistan, for any other country that was the part of the Soviet Union,” Ambassador Blokhin said, welcoming the audience.

There probably wouldn’t have been anything at all, If we hadn’t won then all together, I mean, Russians, Turkmens, Uzbeks, Belarusians, everyone who was part of the Soviet Union, he added.

Blokhin noted that the current generation owes to those people “who are still living witnesses of those days and that truly national feat, because the feat was at the front, the feat was in the rear.”

Speaking about the continuity of the generations memory and the significance of the Victory Day, the Russian envoy stressed: “This day is important not only for those who lived, for those who live, those who will live, because such things should not be forgotten, because each of those who died, they probably did not think about glory, but they sacrificed the most than a human sacrifice, sacrificed their lives. […] We should not forget about it. If we forget about it, then some fuhrer will appear again, no matter what nationality he is. Then we will have to take up arms again and again we will get the same victims that we had before.”

And this significant date is important not only for Russia and the CIS countries. Blokhin recalled the historical fact that the British, Poles, Czechs, and Americans fought together with the Soviet people.

The government of Turkmenistan was presented at the reception by deputy foreign minister Berdyniyaz Myatiev.

“Today Victory Day is an important holiday that reminds the mankind of the need to live in peace, friendship and harmony. Today we wholeheartedly thank all our war veterans and the home front, who did everything so that we could live in peace. I want to say that Alexander Viktorovich [Blokhin] correctly stressed that this great day should not be forgotten. Turkmenistan always remembers this day,” Myatiev said in his remarks.

After the official part, the guests enjoyed a festive meal and wonderful musical gift from a military orchestra that performed well-known songs of the WWII. /// nCa, 10 May 2022

Here are some pictures from the occasion: