The state commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan, the main clearinghouse of products in the country, has added more goods to the list that is available for trading online.

The details can be found at the New Goods section of its website https://tmex.gov.tm/ru

Registration is open to all with payment of Manat 100 per month.

The site also provides data on the transactions. /// nCa, 9 May 2022