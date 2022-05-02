Turkmenistan celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today

Turkmenistan is celebrating Eid-al-Fitr (Oraza Bayram) today. According to the presidential decree issued during the cabinet meeting on Friday, it is closed holiday.

In his message to the nation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, “I sincerely congratulate you on the holy Oraza Bayramy – a holiday that has absorbed the ideals of humanism and good morality! I am convinced that meaningful events dedicated to Oraza Bayram will increase the feeling of love of the Turkmen people for an independent neutral Motherland, which, with the speed of a frisky horse, aspires to new heights of progress in the year “The Age of the People with Arkadag”!”

“The Turkmen people, believing in the Almighty Allah, being committed to the high principles of good nature, friendship and brotherhood, deeply revere the month of Oraza as a time of bodily and spiritual purification and the blessed Gadyr gijesi – the Night of Mercy and Virtue,” said the message of the president. /// nCa, 2 May 2022