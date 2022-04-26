International Women’s Day in Turkmenistan declared as Nation-wide celebration

Ramilya Delmuhametova

On 16 April 2022, the 5th session of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh (upper house of the Parliament) was held in Ashgabat, where 15 Laws, previously approved at by the lower house, were adopted.

In particular, amendments were made to the Law of Turkmenistan “On the proclamation of March 8 as the State National Holiday of Spring, the Women’s Holiday of Turkmenistan” dated 9 March 2000. This legislative act was renamed as the Law “On the celebration of International Women’s Day on 8 March as a nation-wide holiday in honor of our beloved mothers, dear women.”

Every year on the day of 8 March 2022, International Women’s Day, all women and girls working at enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership, women and girls receiving pensions and state benefits, women and girls studying in graduate schools, doctoral studies and clinical residency, students of Academy of civil service under the President of Turkmenistan with a period of study of at least two academic years, female students, schoolgirls of general education institutions and pupils of preschool institutions are presented cash gifts to on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan.

The amount of monetary gifts and the source of funding are determined by the President of Turkmenistan.

This indicates that in Turkmenistan, the creation of all conditions for a happy life for females, as major family caretakers, is one of the priorities of the national policy.

***

The adopted acts also include the Law “On Amendments and Additions to the Criminal Code of Turkmenistan”, “On amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Courier Communication”, “On Amendments to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan”, “On Amendments and Additions to the Tax Code of Turkmenistan”, “On Amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On auditing activities”, “On amendments to some legislative acts”, “On amendments and additions to the Code of Turkmenistan “On Land”.

The new edition of the Criminal Code of Turkmenistan will enter into force on 1 January 2023.

Additions and amendments have been made to the Code of Turkmenistan “On Social Protection of the Population”, which are aimed at protecting the population, supporting families in need, providing social services at home or in social service institutions.

About the author: Ramilya Delmuhametova – Rima – is a retired lawyer with over 40 years of experience in administration and civil law. /// nCa, 26 April 2022