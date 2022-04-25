UNICEF takes schoolchildren across Turkmenistan on an online adventure in celebration of Earth Day

Ashgabat, 22 April 2022 – Today, in celebration of International Mother Earth Day, UNICEF together with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan has organized an online interactive learning session among schoolchildren across Turkmenistan to promote the practice of environment protection, climate change prevention and waste separation.

Continuing an experience from last year, the new sessions were delivered by Young SDG Ambassadors Aygul Taganova and Arslankerim Kerimov, who used interactive teaching techniques while explaining important topics such as origins of the Earth Day, the importance of environmental protection and ways how to be eco-friendly in routine life through the presentations and videos prepared by UNICEF specialists. The school students from different parts of the country took part in the sessions and had a chance to explore this important topic in a fun and playful way.

“This special day is celebrated to inform people on how we can be an asset in saving the Earth from pollution, global warming, water scarcity and other crisis. We extend a special thanks to our national partners and in particular to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan for our long-term and fruitful cooperation in climate change and environment protection,” says Mohammad Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan addressing students at the opening of the event.

UNICEF will continue working with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan on developing the curriculum and teacher manuals on Climate Change, Environment and Energy, training teachers in interactive teaching/learning practices and developing and introducing a “Green School” initiative to support the Government’s efforts in ensuring environmental protection and a sustainable future. /// nCa, 25 April 2022 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)