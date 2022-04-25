Online payment for telephone services is available in Ahal province

Subscribers of State communication company “Turkmentelecom” from the Ahal province have the opportunity to pay online for city telephony services.

Payment can be made on the official public services portal of Turkmenistan – https://e.gov.tm/ru/ The payment method is also available through the public services portal app for iOS and Android devices using Altyn Asyr bank cards.

To deposit the account, subscribers need to:

Register on the public services portal, then go to the “Communication Services” section on the main page of the website or application e.gov.tm Click on the “Turkmentelecom Phone” button, select the location (Ahal), specify the district (for example, Geoktepe), enter the home phone number. Specify the amount of deposit and click “pay”. Subscriber will receive SMS-request to confirm the payment and the money will be credited to the phone account instantly.

The payment service of the Internet portal of public services is constantly being improved. Earlier, online payment for Internet, IPTV, home and cell phones, as well as for utilities – electricity, gas and water was introduced for Ashgabat.

Public Services Portal application for iOS can be downloaded here: https://apps.apple.com/tm/app/egovtm/id1596104956

For Android devices – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=e.gov.tm&hl=en&gl=US /// nCa, 25 April 2022