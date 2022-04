The minister of trade and foreign economic relations of Turkmenistan, Orazmurat Gurtbannazarov, has retired because of poor health. The presidential decree relieving him from his job was published on 19 April 2022.

In his place, Begench Gochmollaev, the deputy minister of trade and foreign economic relations, has been appointed as the acting minister. /// nCa, 20 April 2022