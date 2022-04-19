Memorial service for grandfather of President of Turkmenistan

A memorial service was held on 18 April 2022 in memory of the grandfather of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

The service, followed by the ritual meal, was held at the Hezreti Omar mosque in Ashgabat.

The grandfather of SerdarGB (and father of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov – ArkadagGB), Myalikguly Berdimuhamet oglu, passed away last year on 18 April.

The ritual mean (sadaka) on conclusion of the memorial service was timed to coincide with the opening of the fast, a sacred moment in the holy month of Ramadan.

Three generations of Berdimuhamedovs participated in the service – Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, his son Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and his grandson Kerim Berdimuhamedov.

When mentioning the name of the grandfather of the president, the Turkmen media used the pre-soviet format – Myalikguly Berdimuhamet oglu.

Top officials and notable elders took part in the memorial service, led by the chief mufti of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 19 April 2022 [pictures credit TDH]