SerdarGB visits Turkmenbashy Port to bolster connectivity role of Turkmenistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Thursday (14 Apr) the international seaport of Turkmenbashy.

He was accompanied by the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers M.Chakyev, DPMs Orazgeldiyev (agriculture), Gylydjov (trade), Muhamedov (finance and economy), foreign minister Meredov.

One of the most important facilities of the port is the container terminal, which has the ability to handle cargo simultaneously from 12 vessels.

According to DPM Orazgeldiyev, taking into account the growing demand for the transportation of bulk cargo, 2.8 million tons of these products were shipped at this terminal in 2021, which accounted for 94% of the terminal’s capacity utilization.

On the territory of the terminal there are grain barns with a capacity of 35 thousand tons. These facilities are capable of storing and treating an average of 2-3 million tons of agricultural products per year.

The next facility is a general cargo terminal with a capacity of 4 million tons per year. 221,000 tons of cargo were handled at this terminal in the first quarter of this year, registering 140% year-on-year increase.

It was reported that on average 1,500-1,600 vessels enter the Turkmenbashy International seaport per year. The port turned into an independent transport and logistics center considering the smooth operation of marine, road and rail transport there.

Noting that the International Seaport of Turkmenbashy, along with the development of international relations, also occupies an important place in building the potential of the national economy, the President of Turkmenistan instructed to analyze its economic profitability on a scientific basis.

Then SerdarGB toured Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant. The plant is designed for processing 10,000 tons of steel per year, construction of 4-6 ships, as well as repair and maintenance of 20-30 ships annually.

Stressing the great importance of ensuring the coherence of shipping communications in the development of transport services, President stressed the need for measures to further upgrade the port complex. “The sea gates of Turkmenistan not only meet the needs for maritime connectivity, but also activate cargo traffic throughout the Eurasian space,” he said.

Cabinet Meeting

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conducted a cabinet meeting at the Congress Centre at the Awaza Tourist Zone, a special-status district of Turkmenbashy.

The agenda covered a wide range of issues.

The deputy chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council) reported that a session of the Halk Maslahaty will be held on 16 April 2022. The main item on the agenda would be the laws recently adopted by the parliament.

He said that both the houses of the parliament were working on laws aimed at strengthening the law and order in the country, the social protection of the population, support for the families, and the labour relations.

DPM Muhammedov (finance, economy) reported that socio-economic priorities for the Balkan province were being determined as part of the presidential development programme for the next seven years. The focus will be on the modernization of the oil and gas, oil refining, chemical, energy, mining sectors, light industry and the building materials industry by attracting large investments in all areas of the industrial complex of the province, introducing into the economy of the region achievements of science and world practice, innovative and digital technologies.

He said that a number of priority tasks were also identified for the effective use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran international railway, the International Seaport in Turkmenbashi, the transport and logistics system, increase in the volume of transit and multimodal cargo transportation, and the construction and commissioning of an international air harbor in the village of Jebel.

It is also proposed to further develop the sanatorium and tourism sectors, improving the quality of services. Particular attention will be paid to the social sphere, the construction of modern kindergartens, schools, health centers, housing, engineering structures and the reconstruction of existing facilities. At the same time, the goal was set to fully utilize internal resources in all planned areas, including labor reserves, create new jobs and achieve active participation in these works of the private sector, attract domestic and foreign investment.

DPM Abdrahmanov (oil and gas) reported on the work being done in the oil and gas sector in the Balkan province.

DPM Orazgeldiev (agriculture) spoke about the preparations for the festival of the Turkmen Horse, which will be held in the Balkan province this year.

DPM Purchekov (construction, energy) reported on the plans to exploit the rich potential of the Balkan province, in particular, the hydro-mineral resources of the Garabogazgol Bay, and the targeted measures being taken to comprehensively develop the production of new types of chemical products that replace imported iodine, bromine and bromine products, caustic soda, chlorine and chlorine products.

In addition, at the polymer plant in Kiyanly, work is underway to establish the production of chemicals used in production, he said.

He mentioned that many of the specialists working at the industrial units in the Balkan province come from other parts of the country. To accommodate them, he presented the plans to build a housing estate at the Guvlyamayak village of the Turkmenbashy district of the province with capacity for 472 families.

DPM Gylyjov (trade) reported that 14 projects had been implemented by the private sector for the greenhouse cultivation, livestock and poultry farms, and refrigerated ware houses. He presented a list of projects that could taken up for the period 2022-2028. The purpose is to raise the capacity of the Balkan province to participate in the national drive for the reduction of imports and increase of exports.

DPM Toyliyev (education, science, healthcare, sports) reported that a multidisciplinary hospital with capacity for 400 beds was ready for commissioning at the Turkmenbashy city of the Balkan province. It has been built by the private company Ussat Inžener.

DPM Meredov (foreign affairs) reported on the preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey

General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Chakiev reported on the preparations for the foundation laying ceremony of the complex of residential buildings for workers in the transport and communications industry in the city of Turkmenbashi, Balkan Velayat. There will be five 4-storey buildings with total capacity for 60 luxury apartments. /// nCa, 15 April 2022