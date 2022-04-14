President of Turkmenistan visits exhibition of local products and services

Today [13 Apr], President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the exhibition dedicated to the 14th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and got acquainted with the range of products and industrial goods produced by representatives of the country’s business circles.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ch. Gylyjov and Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs D. Khudaiberdiev reported on the products presented at the exhibition at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, located in one of the most beautiful corners of the Turkmen capital.

Currently, the UIET unites over 27,000 representatives of the domestic business community. The exposition area housed pavilions of about two hundred exhibitors, including the structural divisions of the Union, Joint Stock Commercial Bank “Rysgal”, large enterprises and business entities involved in the implementation of large-scale projects in the capital and regions of the country.

During the inspection of the exposition, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov got acquainted in detail with the information presented in the pavilions of JSCB “Rysgal” and “Seljeriş we tehnologiýalar merkeziniň” about the dynamics of their systematic progressive development. Noting that businessmen occupy a key place in the intensification of the entire national economy, the head of state stressed that practical measures to develop entrepreneurship would be consistently continued. This is important, first of all, in the context of the successful solution of the tasks outlined in the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: the National program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, the President of the country stated.



In continuation of getting acquainted with the goods presented at the exhibition, the head of state inquired about the confectionery products of the brands Bars, Kindi, Oguzhan, Ak gar, Datmeni, as well as high-quality products manufactured by the enterprises Hasar, Misgär , “Duýgy” and “Altyn ýunus”, which, thanks to its excellent taste, has gained fame both in our country and abroad.

During a conversation with the head of the Täze aý Economic Society G. Orazov, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov inquired about the assortment, quality and taste characteristics of food products produced by the entrepreneur.

In continuation of the conversation, the businessman also said that there are 500 units of special vehicles in the fleet of the Economic Society, which ensures the uninterrupted supply of finished products to sales points. As noted, more than 100 tons of food products are produced daily at the processing enterprises of the Täze aý ES.

Noting the importance of processing vegetables and fruits grown by representatives of the non-state sector, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov got acquainted with the exposition of food products of the Sahabatly trademark, which is a leader in the production and processing of agricultural products.

A separate place at the exhibition is given to the goods of the enterprises “Rowaçly sähra”, “Ýunus” and “Parahat”. High marks are given to the quality and level of environmental friendliness of a variety of products made from natural local raw materials.

The head of state addressed Vice-premier Ch. Gylyjov and Chairman of the UIET D. Khudaiberdiev with specific instructions to ensure constant control over the solution of issues related to increasing the production of high-quality food products in the country that fully meet environmental requirements, as well as increasing the activity of the business sector in this direction.

The UIET Achievement Review also demonstrates a variety of products under the trademarks Nurly meýdan, Arçalyk and others, which indicates the progressive expansion of the range of manufactured products by domestic entrepreneurs.

It offers a wide selection of household chemicals. New types of products of the Täç hil company, which specializes in the production of synthetic detergents, disinfectants, cosmetics and perfumes, are gaining popularity in the country’s market. Among the products presented are new types of liquid soap, wet wipes, window and stove cleaners, air fresheners, plastic bags. The company produces more than 100 types of perfumery products, most of which are exported.

The exhibition also presents the achievements of individual enterprises and companies providing transport and logistics services. Among them are business companies “Bir dünýä” and “Ulag ekspeditorçylyk hyzmatlary”, IE “Bir Kuwwat” and others. The range of cargo transportation services offered by entrepreneurs is expanding. The activities of transport and logistics companies are given special importance in the framework of international projects being implemented in this area.

The products of the Aýdyň gijeler Economic Society, which produces modern industrial and electronic equipment, are also widely represented here. The range of products manufactured by CW is constantly growing: mobile phones with two SIM cards, smartphones, various types of monoblocks, smart TVs, split air conditioners, Internet network distributors – routers, as well as coolers designed for cooling and heating drinking water, LED- lamps.

Among the new products presented at the current review are traffic lights and road signs developed in our country that operate on solar energy, as well as lamps that are harmless to human vision and fully comply with international standards. Manufacturers sell their products directly – through the official website on the Internet.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ch. Gylyjov and Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs D. Khudaiberdiev, on behalf of the entrepreneurs, expressed sincere gratitude to the President of the country for consistent concern for the development of the private sector and the necessary support provided to its representatives by the state.

The exhibition, dedicated to the 14th anniversary of the creation of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, will continue its work until April 18 inclusive, which will allow everyone to get acquainted with the achievements of private producers. /// nCa, 14 April 2022 [this is abridged version of TDH story, picture credit TDH]