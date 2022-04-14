President of Turkmenistan, Prime Minister of Japan in telephone conversation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan made a phone call to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan on 13 April 2022.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

They lauded the robust partnership between the two countries that has seen the growing role of the Japanese companies in the industrial sector of Turkmenistan. They also praised the interaction in the education and culture.

The Turkmen president confirmed the interest in strengthening the interstate dialogue and said that the necessary support would continue to be provided to the activities of Japanese companies in our country.

SerdarGB expressed gratitude to the head of the Japanese Government for the invitation to take part in the fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit, which will be held on April 23-24, 2022 in the city of Kumamoto. He said that today the rational and efficient use of water resources is the main guarantee of sustainable and stable development. Water issues are among the urgent tasks facing the international community, the solution of which requires the consolidation of efforts of all countries, he said.

Among the topics discussed were the need for stability in the global energy markets and the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan later this month. /// nCa, 14 April 2022