Ministers appointed in newly formed government of Turkmenistan

On Tuesday, 5 April 2022, in separate meetings with each DPM (deputy prime minister), President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan signed the orders to appoint ministers and heads of organizations (mostly in the rank of minister of state) recommended by them.

This was the second step in forming the government by SerdarGB, who took oath of office as president of Turkmenistan on 19 March 2022. In the first step, the DPMs serving in the cabinet of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were confirmed in their positions.

Here is the list of the ministers and other officials: