Ministers appointed in newly formed government of Turkmenistan

On Tuesday, 5 April 2022, in separate meetings with each DPM (deputy prime minister), President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan signed the orders to appoint ministers and heads of organizations (mostly in the rank of minister of state) recommended by them.
This was the second step in forming the government by SerdarGB, who took oath of office as president of Turkmenistan on 19 March 2022. In the first step, the DPMs serving in the cabinet of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were confirmed in their positions.
Here is the list of the ministers and other officials:
- Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, Minister of Finance and Economy, National Coordinator of the European Union for international technical assistance from the Government of Turkmenistan and the Governor of the World Bank from Turkmenistan
- Muhammetseyit Sylapov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan
- Dovlet Tashliev. Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan
- Toyly Myalikov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, releasing him from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, he will also be Governor of the International Monetary Fund from Turkmenistan and the Governor of the Asian Development Bank from Turkmenistan
- Muhammetguly Khodjagulyev, Chairman of the Main State Service Turkmenstandartlary (TurkmenStandards)
- Dovletgeldi Amanmukhammedov, Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, releasing him from the positions of Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan – Manager of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan.
- Batyr Amanov, State Minister of Turkmenistan – Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz
- Guvanch Agadzhanov, Chairman of the State Concern Türkmennebit, releasing him from the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Türkmennebit
- Merdan Roziev, Chairman of the State Corporation Türkmengeologiýa
- Guvanch Orunov, Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan
- Baimyrat Annamammedov, Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan
- Khadzhimuhammet Rejepmyradov, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan
- Serdargeldi Yolamanov, Chairman of the State Agency for Management of the Construction of Highways
- Nyyazly Nyyazlyev, Chairman of the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa
- Allanur Altyev, Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan
- Guizgeldi Baydzhanov, Chairman of the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan
- Akhmet Berdiyev, General Director of the State Association Turkmen Atlary
- Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan
- Begench Charyev, Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
- Ogulkhadzhat Ishanguliyeva, Chairman of the State Association Türkmenhaly
- Gurbangul Atayeva, Minister of Education of Turkmenistan
- Gulmyrat Agamyradov, Minister of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan
- Atageldi Shamyradov, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan
- Nurmuhammet Amannepesov, Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan
- Resul Rejepov, Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan
- Merdan Gazakbaev, Chairman of the State News Agency of Turkmenistan
- Arslan Ashyrov, Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography
- Akmyrat Khudaiberdiev, Chairman of the Turkmen State Publishing Service /// nCa, 6 April 2022