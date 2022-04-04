President of India paid first ever visit to Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

The president of India visited Turkmenistan, 1-4 April 2022.

On 2 April 2022, negotiations were held in Ashgabat between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who paid a three-day state visit to Turkmenistan.

This is the first ever visit of the President of India to Turkmenistan.

This year Turkmenistan and India celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Negotiations between the Presidents

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the meetings and negotiations to be held in Ashgabat will serve as an impetus for strengthening the friendship of the two peoples and brisking up partnership in a wide range of areas.

President Ram Nath Kovind stressed that India attaches great importance to partnership relations with Central Asian countries. At the Central Asia–India Summit held this year, the development of interstate cooperation was identified as a key task, and cooperation in this format will continue.

Noting that Turkmenistan has reached great heights over the years of independence, the President of India emphasized the importance of establishing direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries. At the same time, India is also ready for an active exchange of experience in the field of digital and advanced technologies.

The President of India reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the further development of fruitful relations with Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Indian cooperation, including in the trade and economic sphere. They mentioned vast opportunities for cooperation in the energy, industry, transport, high technologies, agriculture, trade, etc.

The two countries are involved in major international projects, such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, the Central Asia–Middle East and South-North transport corridors.

The parties expressed confidence that the realization of the existing opportunities and potential will allow in the near future to significantly increase mutual trade turnover, diversify its scope.

Humanitarian ties are one of the integral components of Turkmen-Indian relations. The common history, rich original culture, largely similar customs and traditions of the two peoples form a solid basis for the development of cooperation in scientific, educational and cultural spheres, in the field of health and sports.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the regional and global agenda of mutual interest.

Negotiations in an expanded format

Then the negotiations continued in an expanded format with the participation of members of the official delegations of the two states.

Remarks by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov:

This is the first meeting with the head of India. The results of the current meeting will serve to further strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries and peoples, will give a powerful impetus to interstate cooperation in all spheres.

The history of Turkmen-Indian relations goes back to ancient times. The two peoples are united by strong civilizational ties, the proximity of basic spiritual values. The names of such outstanding figures as Bayram Khan, Abdul Rahim Khan, the heritage of the great Indian culture in Turkmenistan – all this is inscribed in golden letters in the chronicle of our centuries-old ties. Today, this beneficial heritage is enriched with new content.

This year is significant for Turkmenistan and India. 30 years ago, diplomatic relations were established between the two countries, a new stage in the development of centuries-old ties between our peoples began.

The Republic of India was among the first countries in the world to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan, and a few years later actively supported its neutrality – first in the Non-Aligned Movement, and then in the United Nations. Turkmenistan always feels from India and its leadership the desire and willingness to cooperate, respect for the model of internal development and foreign policy pursued by our country. Turkmenistan highly appreciates this and will always feel the most sincere gratitude to the Indian side.

In turn, our country holds high regard for India’s constructive and balanced policy, as well as the significant positive role that country plays in Asia and around the world. The Turkmen-Indian partnership is developing fruitfully in the regional context, within the framework of international organizations, primarily in the UN.

Turkmenistan is grateful to the Indian side for supporting its international initiatives approved by the UN General Assembly, in particular, for co-authoring the adopted resolutions in the energy and transport spheres, proposals and steps to promote neutrality.

It is obvious that in today’s complex world realities, the role of the Non-Aligned Movement is objectively increasing, and the Turkmen side is ready for the closest cooperation with India in upholding and approving its principles, which are based on peacefulness, equality, justice and humanism.

Turkmenistan will follow five strategic directions of foreign policy in the coming decades.

The first of them is to ensure peace and security. Our goal is to create a stable, indivisible and irreversible system of security and stability in Central Asia and neighborhood in the foreseeable future.

The second direction is the development and promotion of neutrality on the world stage.

The third direction is the steady expansion and diversification of foreign economic relations.

The fourth direction is the full promotion of sustainable development.

The fifth direction is to promote the humanization of international relations, bringing high standards of morality, decency and justice.

The ideological platform of our country’s activity on the world stage is the initiative “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace”, proclaimed by the President of Turkmenistan at the end of last year, which, as it becomes obvious, today acquires a truly global sounding.

As for the situation in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan formulates its position here based on the unity of the political, economic and humanitarian aspects of providing assistance and support to the neighboring country.

In the economic aspect, it is the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional and international infrastructure projects, the integration of the country into modern world economic processes.

In humanitarian terms, Turkmenistan stands for the need for targeted international assistance to the Afghan people, for support in the restoration and development of the social sphere.

In this context, our country highly appreciates India’s efforts in this direction, including the “Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan” held on 10-11 November 2021 and the Delhi Declaration, which is a good platform for achieving a region-wide consensus on the Afghan agenda.

Turkmenistan considers transport and energy as strategic directions of the Turkmen-Indian economic cooperation.

In the transport sector, we are talking, first of all, about the creation of Euro-Asian corridors to marine terminals in the Indian Ocean.

Turkmenistan prioritizes this direction because its territory provides the only shortest route to the Persian Gulf, Iranian ports, and India. In this context, it is proposed to organize direct negotiations on cooperation between the ports of Chabahar and Turkmenbashi.

The importance is also attached to the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman-Qatar transport corridor project.

The Turkmen side is convinced of the need to intensify joint efforts to build and complete the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project in accordance with the scheduled deadlines. Here, our country counts on India’s principled and effective position, its readiness to make a significant contribution to the synchronization and efficiency of the work of all TAPI participants.

Among the relevant vectors of partnership is the establishment of cooperation between specialized national institutions of the two countries, including in the fields of finance, renewable energy, information, digital and other advanced technologies.

Turkmenistan highly appreciates cooperation with India in the field of education, in particular through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC) and scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in capacity building and human resource development.

At the same time, there are clear prospects for partnership in the healthcare sector, which is especially important today, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the context of interregional partnership, the First “Central Asia– India” Summit held online on 27 January 2022 is of great importance.

One of the important areas of bilateral relations is cultural and humanitarian cooperation, in particular, in the field of education.

It also seems appropriate to resume cross-cultural Days on a regular basis, organize joint conferences and symposiums, and create conditions for direct contacts between the leading educational and scientific centers of the two states.

Turkmenistan sees India as a sincere friend and reliable partner, a brotherly, like-minded country in solving many topical issues of the modern regional and global agenda.

Remarks by the President of India

Congratulating the Head of Turkmenistan once again on his nationwide election to the highest state post, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind wished success in his important and responsible activities.

Noting that under the wise leadership of His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the country has achieved rapid economic growth, the President of India expressed confidence that new high milestones will also be achieved under the visionary leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

One of the recent events of regional significance is the creation of a new mechanism – the India–Central Asia Summit. At the first Summit, fundamental issues were considered. In accordance with the decisions, the Summit will be held every two years. It will also include negotiations at the ministerial level and official meetings.

Noting that with the transition of Turkmenistan to a bicameral parliamentary system, inter-parliamentary ties have become even more active, President Ram Nath Kovind stressed India’s readiness to share its accumulated experience in this area with Turkmen colleagues.

He also focused on addressing priority issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic that modern humanity is facing, speaking about the need for effective international cooperation in this area.

Stressing the huge potential for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, the President of India spoke about the need to intensify contacts between representatives of the business circles of both countries. In this regard, it is important to create new mechanisms for establishing active cooperation, including intersectoral.

The importance of studying the possibilities of exchanging products related to the medical industry and exporting Turkmen goods to India was also emphasized.

Stressing that Turkmenistan, which has the abundant energy resources, consistently develops its oil and gas fields and develops the petrochemical industry through diversification, President Ram Nath Kovind also noted that India is the fourth state in the world in refining oil and chemicals. Indian companies are ready to share their experience in the use of technical and technological capabilities in the production of petroleum products with Turkmen partners.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation in the field of transport, the President of India noted the importance of seaports in the development of trade and economic relations between India and the states of Central Asia. In this context, their involvement could be a continuation of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transport corridor.

Stressing that the Turkmen-Indian cultural ties go back centuries, President Ram Nath Kovind stated that today there are huge opportunities for the intensification of bilateral cultural exchanges.

In the light of modern realities, an important vector of cooperation is the joining efforts in addressing ecology and climate change issues, as well as ensuring sustainable development.

Touching upon the Afghan theme and noting that India held a “Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan” in November 2021 in New Delhi, Ram Nath Kovind focused on the need to consolidate joint efforts in this direction.

The President of India also stressed the importance of implementing the TAPI gas pipeline project, which is of great importance for the entire region.

President Ram Nath Kovind invited the head of the Turkmenistan to pay a state visit to at a convenient time. This invitation was gratefully accepted. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

Documents signed

At the end of the negotiations in an expanded format, the signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place.

MoU between Financial Monitoring Service at the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and Financial Intelligence Unit of India; MoU between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management; Programme of Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India in the fields of Culture and Arts for the period 2022-2025; MoU between Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of Republic of India on Cooperation in Youth Matters.

A joint Turkmen-Indian statement was also adopted.

Press conference

After the signing ceremony, the heads of the two states addressed the mass media.

Speaking about the outcomes of the summit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the negotiations demonstrated the existence of mutual understanding, similarity of principles and approaches to the main issues of international politics. The mutual desire of the parties to contribute to strengthening peace and stability, establishing a climate of trust and mutual understanding in Central Asia and, in general, on the Asian continent was confirmed.

Special attention is paid to strengthening regional and global security, preventing conflict situations, creating strong political and legal conditions for the progressive development of relations between States on the basis of recognized international legal norms and the Charter of the United Nations.

Turkmenistan and India are firm supporters of building a fair and balanced system of international relations based on taking into account the interests of all countries, strengthening the role of developing countries in global politics.

Turkmenistan and India firmly stand for the solution of all contradictions and conflict situations by peaceful political means, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

An agreement was reached to continue the practice of mutual support in international organizations, primarily in the UN. Turkmenistan and India will also consistently increase cooperation in the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the same time, the parties agreed to further consolidate efforts to counter new challenges and threats to international security, including in the fight against terrorism, extremism, transnational crime and illicit drug trafficking.

Much attention was paid to the situation in Afghanistan during the negotiations.

During the discussion of energy cooperation issues, the parties mentioned the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project. It was confirmed that in addition to economic expediency for all its participants, the construction of TAPI is designed to make a great contribution to strengthening stability in the region, mutual understanding and trust between the participating countries, to promote economic and political rapprochement between them.

The strategic area of bilateral cooperation is transport. The parties agreed on mutual assistance in the formation of sustainable Eurasian corridors to Indian sea terminals through the territory of Turkmenistan, including using the infrastructure of the port of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea.

The parties agreed to continue strengthening ties in the field of culture, education, and science.

During the talks, the importance of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and India, celebrated this year, was emphasized.

Press Statement by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind during the visit to Turkmenistan

Your Excellency President Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

This is the first ever visit by a President of India to Turkmenistan, and also one of the first visits hosted by the new and young leader of Turkmenistan. I express my appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency, the President of Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my delegation. You gesture reflects the vibrancy of the friendship between our two great nations.

The other milestone we mark is the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Turkmenistan. We have good reasons to be satisfied with the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties over the last three decades, and especially in the last decade.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

During my meeting today with the President of Turkmenistan, we held a detailed discussion on the state and prospects of bilateral relations. We also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of importance. We have agreed to intensify efforts to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership.

Economic relations strengthen bilateral ties. We agreed to do more to expand bilateral trade which has remained modest. Our business communities must deepen their engagement, understand each other’s regulations and identify new areas of trade and investment.

I am confident that the MoU between the Financial Intelligence Unit of India and Financial Monitoring Service of Turkmenistan signed today would strengthen the framework of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Connectivity is critical for any trading arrangement. Towards this end, we highlighted the significance of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor. I pointed out that the Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade between India and Central Asia.

Cooperation in energy was one of the key areas of our discussions today. On the TAPI pipeline, I suggested that issues related to security of the pipeline and key business principles may be addressed in Technical and Expert level meetings.

We have also identified new areas of cooperation such as Disaster Management on which we have signed an MoU today. I conveyed India’s readiness to partner with Turkmenistan in its drive towards digitalisation. Space can be another area of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Our countries share centuries old civilizational and cultural linkages. During the talks, I underlined the importance of holding regular cultural events in each other’s territory. I am sure the Programme of Cooperation on Culture and Arts for the period 2022-25, signed today, will give direction to our cultural cooperation.

We emphasised on the need for both countries to cooperate closely on the effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected our population. I proposed that mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates by both countries would go a long way in facilitating travel of our citizens.

Turkmenistan is an important partner for India in the India – Central Asia Summit framework, the first of which India hosted virtually in January this year. We agreed to further enhance cooperation under the framework flowing from the India-Central Asia Summit.

We welcome Turkmenistan’s readiness to send a youth delegation to India within the ambit of India-Central Asia cultural cooperation. The MoU on Youth Affairs signed today would further intensify exchanges between our youth.

Our discussions also stressed that we continue cooperation in regional and multilateral fora, including the United Nations, on issues of international relevance. I thanked Turkmenistan for its support to India’s permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as for India’s initiatives as a non-permanent member of UNSC for the period of 2021-22.

As immediate neighbours of Afghanistan, our countries are naturally concerned about the developments within that country and their external repercussions. We share a broad ‘regional consensus’ on the issues related to Afghanistan, which includes formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups and minorities.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, and members of the media

I look forward to welcoming President Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov in India on a mutually convenient date in due course.

And, may I conclude by saying how truly I and my delegation are impressed by the beautiful and awe inspiring “white marble” city of Ashgabat.

Thank you very much!

Indian President met with ITEC/ICCR Alumni

In the evening, the President met and interacted with ITEC/ICCR/Hindi Alumni/Friends of India group. Addressing the gathering, the President said that India considers Turkmenistan as part of its extended neighbourhood. India was one of the first countries to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence in 1991 and establish formal diplomatic relations in 1992. He said that in accordance with our belief that the whole world is one family, India has always been willing to share its experience and expertise with countries of the world, especially the developing world. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, that is, ITEC programme was launched in 1964 with the main objective of assisting friendly countries in capacity building and training of manpower. He was happy to note that over 400 Turkmen citizens have so far benefitted from ITEC courses since 1993.

The President said that ICCR has been sponsoring undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate and post-doctoral studies for foreign students in various academic institutions across India. He expressed confidence that Turkmen students who have availed the ICCR’s scholarship scheme would have fond memories of their stay in India and have been able to secure gainful employment with the help of the degree earned through the scheme.

Speaking about the establishment of the Hindi Chair in the Azadi National Institute of World Languages in Ashgabat, in 2010, he was happy to note that there are many people now in Turkmenistan who can converse in Hindi fluently. He expressed confidence that ITEC/ICCR/Hindi Alumni/Friends of India group would always be there to support the political leadership in carrying out the vision for a strong and progressive cooperation between India and Turkmenistan.

Other events

In the afternoon, the President paid tributes at the Mausoleum of the First President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Saparmurat Niyazov and also laid a wreath at the Independence Monument in Ashgabat.

Later in the evening, the President will attend a state banquet hosted by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Presidential Palace.

A separate cultural program was organized for Mrs. Savita Kovind, the wife of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who accompanied him during his state visit to Turkmenistan.

She visited the Wedding Palace “Bagt köşgi”, the National Museum of the Turkmen Carpet, the capital’s Celebration Center “Gül Zaman”, where she was offered national dishes, including sweets of the brand “Talhan”, awarded an international certificate. There was also a show of models of national costumes.

In the evening, Ms. Soveta Hovind arrived at the Monument of Neutrality of Turkmenistan, from where she admired the picturesque evening panorama of the capital.

India-Turkmenistan Joint Statement during State visit of President of India to Turkmenistan

April 02, 2022