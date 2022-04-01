OGT 2022 – Concluding Reports

Here are the concluding reports on OGT 2022 from the ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and the website Nebit-Gaz:

International forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas industry was held in Ashgabat

On March 29-30, 2022, Ashgabat hosted the International Forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmenhimiya”, the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with the ES “Turkmen Forum” with the support British company “GaffneyCline”.

The purpose of this event, held in a hybrid format, is to strengthen the dialogue on the further sustainable development of the energy sector and expand the opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in the domestic fuel and energy complex.

The Forum was attended by heads and representatives of relevant state institutions of the country, well-known oil and gas business structures, financial institutions, reputable international organizations and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, leading experts of companies specializing in this field. In total, the Forum brought together representatives of 90 companies from 32 countries.

At the solemn opening ceremony of the Forum, the participants listened with great attention to the Address of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Forum participants.

During the plenary session, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UNRCCA Natalia Gherman, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat John MacGregor, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, as well as on the digital system – Vice President of CNPC and President of PetroChina Huang Yongzhang, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Energy Charter Guy Lentz.

At the end of the first day of the Forum, the participants spoke in favor of continuing the practice of such events and expressed confidence that constructive multilateral cooperation between states would continue to develop successfully, defining new areas of partnership in this key sector for the long term.

On the second day of the Forum, participants discussed a wide range of issues at such thematic sessions as “Opportunities for investment projects in the era of new energy”, “The role of financial institutions in supporting sustainable energy”, “Innovative technologies and know-how in hydrocarbon production and reduction of associated gas emissions ”, “Experience, potential and prospects of international cooperation in the field of processing and transportation of hydrocarbons”.

Bilateral meetings were also held between representatives of the domestic fuel and energy complex and their foreign partners to discuss and determine specific vectors for further interaction.

At the end of the International Forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, the participants adopted an Address to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. [MFA Turkmenistan, 31 Mar]

The International Investment Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” ended in Ashgabat

On Wednesday, the second and final day of the International Investment Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” was held in the capital of Turkmenistan, within the framework of which the leading oil and gas companies made presentations on new developments and accumulated experience in the industry.

On the second day, the participants discussed a wide range of issues in four thematic sessions: “Opportunities for investment projects in the new energy era”; “The role of financial institutions in supporting sustainable energy”; “Innovative technologies and know-how in hydrocarbon production and reduction of associated gas emissions”; “Experience, potential and prospects of international cooperation in the field of processing and transportation of hydrocarbons”.

For example, Bayrammyrat Pirniyazov, Director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the State Concern Turkmengaz, spoke about the work done to solve the problem of extinguishing the crater in Dervaza. As you know, the task of extinguishing the Dervaza crater and stopping harmful gas emissions was set by the government of the country for the specialists of the oil and gas complex in January 2022.

The speaker added that proposals were received from scientists from Belarus and Slovenia to solve this problem, and invited interested specialists to participate in the implementation of this unique project.

Dovran Chishiev, Director General of the Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Complex, spoke about new projects to modernize the production facilities of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

In this regard, it was noted that an important direction of the industry is the production of environmentally friendly, more profitable, high value-added petroleum products. An example in this direction is the hydrotreated diesel fuel produced at the enterprise, which has high-quality and environmental characteristics of the Euro 5 level.

Recently, the range of the complex has also been replenished with Jet A-1 brand jet fuel, new brands of bioxial-oriented polypropylene film and high-quality synthetic oil for cars. A component of high-octane motor gasolines – alkylate, obtained by chemical synthesis of butane derivatives, was set up and put into production.

The production of high-octane environmentally friendly gasoline AI-98, which meets the requirements of Euro-5 and Euro-6, has also been launched.

At present, the commercial products of the TCOR are represented by numerous types and brands of refined products. Among them are liquefied petroleum gas, various brands of motor gasoline, a wide range of kerosenes, various types of diesel fuel, base, synthetic, semi-synthetic and commercial oils, petroleum and calcined coke, various grades of petroleum bitumen, as well as products of petrochemical synthesis in the form of homopolymers and their derivatives.

Every year, to optimize and modernize production, the company regularly introduces updated and improved chemicals and additives through cooperation and joint pilot tests with world leaders in this industry.

It was also noted that the complex of oil refineries aims to expand production and, in the future, to provide new technological power plants, it is building two gas turbine electric units. Their commissioning will contribute to uninterrupted and reliable power supply to existing and new technological facilities of the Plant Complex.

In addition to a number of other reports and presentations made on the second day of the forum, bilateral meetings were held between representatives of the Turkmen fuel and energy complex with foreign partners. At the talks, specific vectors for further cooperation were discussed.

The current International Forum, which was attended by representatives of 90 companies from 32 countries, was organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmenneft”, “Turkmenhimiya”, the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with the Turkmen Forum and Gaffney Cline.

At the end of the Forum, its participants adopted an Appeal to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in which they expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome message and the conditions created for holding a high-level International Forum to attract foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan. [Nebit-Gaz, 31 Mar]

/// Compiled by nCa, 1 April 2022