Results of the Tashkent International Investment Forum

The 1st Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) has completed its work in the capital. The event has become a large-scale business event that brought together more than 2 thousand participants – major investors and high-ranking guests from 56 countries of the world.

The atmosphere of the Forum, as well as its rich business program, favored a confidential dialogue, a constructive exchange of views and the establishment of new contacts and partnerships.

Through the Forum, the government of the country outlined for the international business community a vector for consistent work to create the most comfortable and attractive conditions for investors and to comprehensively deepen mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign partners and international organizations.

Within the framework of the panel sessions and events of the Forum, the investment and economic opportunities of various industries and regions of the country were revealed, the results achieved in the socio-economic reform of Uzbekistan, as well as priority areas for its further development, prospects for the development of regional and global trade relations, mechanisms for attracting investments, liberalization of trade and increasing the competitiveness of the national economy, further steps to industrialize the country and orient the industry towards the production of goods with high added value, measures to transform the domestic energy sector and switch to alternative energy sources, issues of strengthening the transport interconnectedness of the countries of the region and increasing their transit potential.

Representatives of government, business and expert groups discussed mechanisms for restoring and stimulating the accelerated development of economic activity in the post-COVID period, reducing poverty, regulating monetary policy, supporting business, developing the banking sector and the financial market.

The 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in the field of trade, economy, science and technology, culture, sports and youth between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Uzbek-Chinese investment forum “Industrial cooperation. New Opportunities” was held on the sites of the Forum, as well as the Uzbekistan Country Platform, which was attended by the heads of international financial institutions, foreign government financial institutions and development partners. Also, the Forum participants actively exchanged views and discussed the prospects for cooperation during bilateral meetings and negotiations.

It is also worth noting the practical significance of the event – as a result of the Forum, a package of determined contracts and investment agreements worth $7.8 billion was signed. Preliminary agreements were also reached on the implementation of projects worth $3.5 billion.

TIIF, having declared itself as a large-scale communication platform for strengthening and developing interregional and international relations, has simultaneously become a powerful catalyst for intercountry and interregional investment and foreign economic cooperation. The Forum is expected to become a permanent platform for attracting foreign investment and modern technologies to the economy of both Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as identifying areas of mutual interest to establish direct links between entrepreneurs in the region and foreign business groups. ///Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, 29 Mar 2022