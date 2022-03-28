Chinese Foreign Minister visits Afghanistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Beijing has moved from political statements to actions, which is eloquently demonstrated by Wang Yi’s visit to Kabul a day after OIC event in Islamabad. Afghanistan is one of the painful wounds on the political body of the Islamic world.

In Kabul, Wang Yi held talks with Deputy Prime Minister in the Taliban government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“We oppose the political pressure and economic sanctions on Afghanistan imposed by non-regional forces at every turn. We hope that the Afghan interim government will build an inclusive government and exercise prudent governance, and continue to make positive efforts in a direction that serves the interests of the Afghan people and the expectations of the international community”, Wang Yi said.

Minister expressed China’s readiness to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan and forging cooperation in such areas as health, poverty reduction, agriculture, disaster prevention and mitigation.

Wide range political and economic issues were also on the agenda of the talks. They are issues of the functioning of the air corridor, the export of dried fruits, the provision of educational scholarships to Afghan citizens, commencing work in the mining sector, the role of Afghanistan in the Chinese BRI Initiative.

Muttaqi called Wang Yi’s visit to Kabul a positive message to Afghans and the world.

“Stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and world, a goal attained. It is now responsibility of the world to enhance this stability by cooperating in political and economic areas, expressing pleasure over gradual enhancement of ties with China”, he underlined. /// nCa, 28 March 2022

Materials on the visit of Wang Yi to Kabul are available here: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjb_663304/wjbz_663308/activities_663312/202203/t20220325_10655539.html

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjb_663304/wjbz_663308/activities_663312/202203/t20220325_10655541.html