China to host ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries

On 31 March 2022, Tunxi, China, will host the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, including Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the coordination of regional efforts on humanitarian and socioeconomic assistance to Afghanistan. The parties will compare approaches to countering the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from Afghanistan’s territory.

A dialogue between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and a delegation of the Taliban will be organized planned on the sidelines of the event, as well as a regular meeting of special representatives of the “expanded troika” on Afghanistan (Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan).

The first ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s six neighbors was held by Pakistan in September 2021, the second meeting in a similar format took place in Iran last October. /// nCa, 28 March 2022