President of India to visit Turkmenistan

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from 1-4 April 2022 at the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan.

This will be the first-ever visit of the President of India to independent Turkmenistan, said Ministry of External Affairs of India in a press release.

During the visit, the President will meet President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to discuss various issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including implementation of the outcomes of the India-Central Asia Summit held in January 2022.

Some agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit. /// nCa, 24 March 2022

