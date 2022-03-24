News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / List of treaties and agreements concluded by Turkmenistan with other states on promotion and mutual protection of investments

List of treaties and agreements concluded by Turkmenistan with other states on promotion and mutual protection of investments

By

No. Name date of
1 Agreement between Turkmenistan and Turkey on mutual assistance and protection of investments Ashgabat 02.05.1992
2. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments Beijing

November 21, 1992
3. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the French Republic on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Ashgabat 28.04.1994
4. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia on the promotion and protection of investments Kuala Lumpur 05/30/1994
5 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat 26.10.1994
6. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Romania on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Bucharest 11/16/1994
7. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Bratislava 11/17/1994
8. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat 09.02.1995
9 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Cairo

May 23, 1995
10 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on the promotion and protection of investments Ashgabat 20.09.1995
11 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Turkmenabad 16.01.1996
12 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Tehran

01/23/1996
13 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Yerevan

March 19, 1996
14 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Georgia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Tbilisi 20.03.1996

 

15 Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Federal Republic of Germany on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Bonn

08/28/1997
16 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Ashgabat 29.01.1998
17 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Abu Dhabi 06/09/1998
18 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Israel on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Jerusalem 05/24/1995
19 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the promotion and protection of investments Jakarta 06/02/1994
20 Framework Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the development of relations in the field of trade and investment Washington, June 1, 2004
21 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Dushanbe 04.10.2007
22 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Moscow city

03/25/2009
23 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Italy on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Rome

November 25, 2009
24. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Swiss Federal Council on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat 15.05.2008
25 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Manama

02/09/2011
26 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Ashgabat 10.12.2015
27 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat

November 22, 2018
28 Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Bulgarian Investment Agency Turkmenbashi city 11.08.2019

/// nCa, 24 March 2022 [Shared from ‘Invest in Turkmenistan’ – https://invest.gov.tm/guide/view?id=28]

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 173
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan