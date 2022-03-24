List of treaties and agreements concluded by Turkmenistan with other states on promotion and mutual protection of investments

|No.
|Name
|date of
|1
|Agreement between Turkmenistan and Turkey on mutual assistance and protection of investments
|Ashgabat 02.05.1992
|2.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments
|Beijing
November 21, 1992
|3.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the French Republic on mutual encouragement and protection of investments
|Ashgabat 28.04.1994
|4.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia on the promotion and protection of investments
|Kuala Lumpur 05/30/1994
|5
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Ashgabat 26.10.1994
|6.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Romania on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Bucharest 11/16/1994
|7.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Bratislava 11/17/1994
|8.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Ashgabat 09.02.1995
|9
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Cairo
May 23, 1995
|10
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on the promotion and protection of investments
|Ashgabat 20.09.1995
|11
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Turkmenabad 16.01.1996
|12
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual encouragement and protection of investments
|Tehran
01/23/1996
|13
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Yerevan
March 19, 1996
|14
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Georgia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Tbilisi 20.03.1996
|15
|Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Federal Republic of Germany on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Bonn
08/28/1997
|16
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on mutual encouragement and protection of investments
|Ashgabat 29.01.1998
|17
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Abu Dhabi 06/09/1998
|18
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Israel on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Jerusalem 05/24/1995
|19
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the promotion and protection of investments
|Jakarta 06/02/1994
|20
|Framework Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the development of relations in the field of trade and investment
|Washington, June 1, 2004
|21
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Dushanbe 04.10.2007
|22
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Moscow city
03/25/2009
|23
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Italy on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Rome
November 25, 2009
|24.
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Swiss Federal Council on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Ashgabat 15.05.2008
|25
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Manama
02/09/2011
|26
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on mutual encouragement and protection of investments
|Ashgabat 10.12.2015
|27
|Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments
|Ashgabat
November 22, 2018
|28
|Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Bulgarian Investment Agency
|Turkmenbashi city 11.08.2019
