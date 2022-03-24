List of treaties and agreements concluded by Turkmenistan with other states on promotion and mutual protection of investments

No. Name date of

1 Agreement between Turkmenistan and Turkey on mutual assistance and protection of investments Ashgabat 02.05.1992

2. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments Beijing November 21, 1992

3. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the French Republic on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Ashgabat 28.04.1994

4. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia on the promotion and protection of investments Kuala Lumpur 05/30/1994

5 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat 26.10.1994

6. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Romania on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Bucharest 11/16/1994

7. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Bratislava 11/17/1994

8. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Ashgabat 09.02.1995

9 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Cairo May 23, 1995

10 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on the promotion and protection of investments Ashgabat 20.09.1995

11 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Turkmenabad 16.01.1996

12 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual encouragement and protection of investments Tehran 01/23/1996

13 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments Yerevan March 19, 1996